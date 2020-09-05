Watch live: Go behind the scenes of esports in the Lone Star Challenge

It's a rare look at esports, the Overwatch League and the rivalry between Houston and Dallas.

DALLAS — Today, we’re taking you behind the scenes in the world of esports, Texas-style!

Please note: The stream on this page has ended.

The Dallas Fuel and Houston Outlaws of the Overwatch League are going head-to-head in the 3-week Lone Star Challenge presented by Samsung

The competitions feature skills and team challenges that will be streamed on YouTube. What you’re watching in the live video player on this page is the second part of a 3-part docuseries giving you a rare look at the world of esports.