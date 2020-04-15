You can win a Texas football game experience with Matthew McConaughey, and it’s for a good cause

Funds raised through this auction will go to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

AUSTIN, Texas — Want to donate to a good cause? It'd be a lot cooler if you did.

Celebrities, athletes and more are using their platforms to raise money through the All-In Challenge, including Austin's own Matthew McConaughey. The All-In Challenge is a digital fundraiser that helps feed those in need.

"Food insecurity is a mounting issue but never more important than during COVID-19 and the unprecedented shortage of food resources our nation is facing," the All-In Challenge website states.

So, what's in it for you? The award-winning actor is offering a Texas football experience where you can watch a University of Texas game on the sidelines with the Minister of Culture himself and his family.

Here's everything that's included:

One-night hotel stay

Round-trip airfare for winner and guest

Winner and one guest will come to Austin to join Matthew McConaughey and his family and friends at a University of Texas football game

Winner gets a Texas Longhorns game day package

Delivery Timing: Prize delivery time will be mutually agreed upon and determined at a later date when it is safe to do so.

The Austinite tweeted about the experience, challenging Jimmy Kimmel and Jonah Hill as well.

You can enter for a chance to win online by clicking here.