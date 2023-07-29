Snoop Dogg donates $10K to 93-year-old woman fighting for her historic property

Famous rapper Snoop Dogg is the latest celebrity to make a donation to a 93-year-old woman fighting to keep her family's land.

SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Famous rapper Snoop Dogg is the latest celebrity to make a donation to a 93-year-old woman trying to keep her family's land.

Snoop made a $10,000 donation through his record label, Death Row Records, to Josephine Wright.

Wright is in the center of a legal battle with developers over her parcel on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. The land has been in her husband's family since the Civil War.

She's being sued by a developer who claims her satellite dish, shed and screened-in porch were delaying the construction of planned new homes because they're encroaching on their property.

Wright then filed a countersuit.

She claims a constant barrage of tactics, including intimidation, harassment and trespassing, were used to try to force her to sell her property.

Other celebrities have joined the cause like NBA player Kyrie Irving, who donated $40,000 a month ago.