Houston native one of four Texans competing on 'Survivor' when it kicks off season 43 next month

Mike Gabler, 52, is a heart valve specialist who will be competing against 17 other castaways in Fiji. The two-hour premiere is Sept. 21 on KHOU 11/CBS.

HOUSTON — 'Survivor' announced the 18 new castaways Wednesday who will compete in season 43 next month in Fiji.

Houston native Mike Gabler is one of four Texans who will try to outwit, outplay and outlast other contestants for the title of sole survivor. Gabler is a 52-year-old heart valve specialist who's from Houston but currently lives in Idaho. He's been working in the operating room for 20 years, according to an Idaho television station.

"Working in the operating room under high stress, I think is the perfect way to prepare yourself for Survivor," Gabler told the CBS station.

The other Texans include:

Cassidy Clark: 26-year-old designer from Plano who lives in Austin

Nneka Ejere: 43-year-old pharmacist from Weatherford

Ryan Medrano: 25-year-old warehouse associate from El Paso

'Survivor' kicks off with a two-hour premiere on Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. on CBS/KHOU 11.

This season, the castaways will be divided into three tribes of six and "face a faster, more extreme season from the moment they step onto the island."

"The moral dilemmas and unpredictable situations will test even the strongest competitor, as food is scarce, rewards and supplies are minimal, and the mental and physical challenges require players to make impossible decisions and adjust their strategies every day," producers promise.

In the end, only one will claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.