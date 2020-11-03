Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault.

Weinstein was convicted last month of raping a woman in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman at his apartment in 2006. He faced a maximum of 29 years in prison.

A second criminal case is pending in California.

He faced a maximum of 29 years in prison. Both women that Weinstein was convicted of assaulting spoke in court Wednesday before Judge James Burke announced the sentence.

Weinstein consistently displayed various signs of poor health throughout the days and weeks of court hearings. He was often seen using a walker as he entered and exited court.

Weinstein was taken to a hospital after the verdict was read, NPR News reported. There, doctors placed a stent in his heart before transporting him back to the Rikers Island jail complex. Wednesday when he was transported back to court for sentencing, he was in a wheelchair.

According to Weinstein's attorney's said, ""any additional term of imprisonment above the mandatory minimum — although the grave reality is that Mr. Weinstein may not even outlive that term — is likely to constitute a de facto life sentence."