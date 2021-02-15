Extreme cold and high demand on the Texas power grid has prompted ERCOT to ask providers to turn off electricity.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) declared an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 3. An EEA Level 3 means rotating outages will begin because there is not enough power available to keep up with consumer demand. ERCOT will now ask regional providers to turn off electricity to some neighborhoods for 15 to 30 minutes at a time.

has declared an EEA 3. Energy conservation is critical. Rotating outages are underway to reduce demand on the electric system. We urge Texans to put safety first during this time. Traffic lights and other infrastructure may be temporarily without power. 01:25:40 150221 — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) February 15, 2021

Officials earlier this week were concerned that as temperatures dropped further, the grid will not be able to support all the demands placed on it.

"There’s certainly a possibility we could have to do rotating outages," said Dan Woodfin, senior director of system operations at ERCOT. "We believe we may have to tomorrow [Monday] and Tuesday. That is a little more likely."

Texas has already seen record-breaking electricity demands during this historic cold snap, ERCOT officials said.

Here are a few small steps to reduce power consumption in your home to help ease demand on the grid: