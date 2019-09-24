The federal trial for Michael Webb, accused of grabbing an 8-year-old girl in May, is set to begin Tuesday.
Initially, Webb indicated he would plead guilty to the kidnapping charge, but later pleaded not guilty.
Webb was charged federal kidnapping because he used Google maps on his cellphone to get to a hotel with the 8-year-old girl he is accused of grabbing, authorities said.
He was indicted on Sept. 20, on separate state charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexually assaulting a child.
The 51-year-old is accused of kidnapping the girl while she walked with her mother May 18 in the Ryan Place neighborhood.
Webb was found with the girl early the next morning at a Forest Hill hotel. A Forest Hill police officer has been fired in connection with his handling of the case.
More coverage of this case on WFAA.com:
- Man accused of kidnapping 8-year-old Fort Worth girl may suffer 'psychological impediment,' attorney says
- Man accused of kidnapping 8-year-old Fort Worth girl has pleaded not guilty in federal court
- Forest Hill officer who failed to find kidnapped 8-year-old girl has been fired
- Michael Webb indicted in kidnapping of 8-year-old girl in Fort Worth
- How did Forest Hill miss chance to rescue kidnapped 8-year-old? At Council meeting, public pushes for answers