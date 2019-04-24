DALLAS — After North Texas experienced heavy all-night rain, flooding issues at Dallas Love Field's parking garage caused at least a dozen vehicles submerged in water.



Many travelers arriving in Dallas will likely see damage to their cars. At least a dozen cars parked at its lower level ground parking at Garage A had water up to the roofs of the vehicles.

The airport said overflow water from Herb Kelleher Way flowed into the lower and ground level of Garage A.

Other vehicles in the garage were seen sloshing through inches of water after the all-night rain.

Dallas Love Field said it closed its lower level traffic and directed other forms of ground transportation to the upper-level pickup. Travelers wanting to park at the airport should use Garage C.

A City of Dallas truck was at the scene trying to drain the water from the flooded areas.

Airport terminals were not affected.

