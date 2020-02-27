It has not been raining today, but there is a flooding mess on the East Freeway. The flooding continues into a nearby neighborhood.
The flooding is on the northbound lanes of the East Loop. Transtar moved their cameras and we could also see flooding in a nearby neighborhood, too.
The city of Houston Public Works is aware and working to find the source of the flooding.
We also have a crew on the way to the scene.
