It has not been raining today, but there is a flooding mess on the East Freeway. The flooding continues into a nearby neighborhood.

The flooding is on the northbound lanes of the East Loop. Transtar moved their cameras and we could also see flooding in a nearby neighborhood, too.

The city of Houston Public Works is aware and working to find the source of the flooding.

We also have a crew on the way to the scene.

Stay with KHOU.com and our mobile news app for the very latest on this breaking story.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter