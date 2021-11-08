Fort Hood sending troops to help with Afghan evacuee mission

Troops from the Central Texas military post will provide housing, medical, logistics and transportation support to other U.S. posts housing Afghan evacuees.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood announced it is one of several military posts deploying troops to help installations in West Texas and Wisconsin as they house Afghan refugees.

According to a release from Fort Hood, the post will be contributing to the 1,022 service members that will help at the military posts housing evacuees at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin and Fort Bliss, Texas.. The task forces at these installations will provide housing, medical, logistics and transportation support, Fort Hood said.

The Department of Defense recently approved the request for assistance from the state department to provide temporary housing, sustainment and support for specified Afghan special immigration visa applicants, their families and other vulnerable Afghans.