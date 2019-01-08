COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A highly-anticipated addition to the Brazos Valley, The "Fun for All Playground," is set to open on Friday, August 2, 2019.

The new more inclusive play area is coming to Stephen C. Beachy Central Park after years of work.

College Station, the local Rotary Club and with several businesses in the area helped with funding and planning for the new four and a half acre playground that is a true passion project for Lisa Aldrich, the playground's Publicity Chair.

“It is near and dear to my heart. I have a son that was special needs... and so I know how important it is for families to play together,” she said.

While everyone on board with this project was determined to see it finished, it was a long time coming.

From announcing the project almost four years ago to the day, to seeing a joint effort across the city come to life, it's a dream come true for all involved.

“It’s really truly for all... it’s all access for those in wheelchairs. It’s for all ages,” said Aldrich.

The playground's play surface is rubberized, there are wheelchair play carts, plenty of ramps and even the splash pad is wheelchair accessible.

“It’s great for them to be able to come to a park and go play with their family. Because in a lot of parks, they cant... it’s really going to be amazing how many different ways folks can use this park,” Aldrich said.

The playground will have a grand opening at 4 p.m. on August 2, with face painting, music, food and more!