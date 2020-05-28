George Floyd attended Texas A&M University-Kingsville in mid-'90s

Former Texas A&I Javelinas football players have expressed sorrow on social media in the wake of George Floyd's death.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Officials at Texas A&M University-Kingsville confirmed to 3News that George Floyd, the black man who died in Minneapolis police custody Monday night, attended their university back in the mid-'90s.

Four police officers were fired this week after video circulating on social media showed one of the officers with his knee on Floyd's neck as Floyd repeatedly said, "I can't breathe." Floyd died following his arrest.

According to TAMUK officials, Floyd attended TAMUK during the 1995-96 school year and part of 1997 as well. During that time he lived in Kingsville and, according to the Texas A&I Alumni Association, was known by several former Javelinas football players.

It is unclear if Floyd played football during those years, but the Texas A&I Alumni Association said the former Javelinas football players have expressed sorrow on social media in regards to Floyd's death.

The City of Minneapolis released the names of the four officers who were fired in the wake of Floyd's death. They are:

Officer Derek Chauvin

Officer Thomas Lane

Officer Tou Thao

Officer J Alexander Kueng

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has called for charges to be filed against the officer seen on video with his knee on Floyd's neck.

"We watched for five whole excruciating minutes as a white officer firmly pressed his knee into the neck of an unarmed, handcuffed black man," Frey said. "I saw no threat, I saw nothing that would signal that this kind of force was necessary."