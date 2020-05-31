George Floyd protests: Gov. Abbott declares state of disaster, authorizes Texas peace officers

Here is a look at the latest George Floyd headlines from Houston and throughout Texas for Sunday, May 31.

HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott has declared a state of disaster for all Texas counties in response to violent protesting throughout the state following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Under this declaration, the governor has the ability to designate federal agents to serve as Texas peace officers. The governor's office said its a move to ensure public safety and curb the threat of property damage.

Abbott released the following statement:

"Every Texan and every American has the right to protest and I encourage all Texans to exercise their First Amendment rights. However, violence against others and the destruction of property is unacceptable and counterproductive. As protests have turned violent in various areas across the state, it is crucial that we maintain order, uphold public safety, and protect against property damage or loss. By authorizing additional federal agents to serve as Texas Peace Officers we will help protect people’s safety while ensuring that peaceful protesters can continue to make their voices heard."

Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio have been the locations of large protest this week. Earlier, the governed deployed 1,500 DPS officers and the National Guard to assist local law enforcement agencies.

On Sunday, Houston continued to recover from its second consecutive night of protests and riots, which has resulted in hundreds of arrests and officers injured.

The Houston Police Department established a heavy presence overnight near the Toyota Center as protest started out peaceful, but as the night went on, several rioting incidents occurred.

During a press conference, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said there's reason to believe anarchist and other provocateurs are infiltrating protest events and exciting chaos. He said his department is aware and monitoring the situation.

Timeline of events from the George Floyd protests in Texas:

MAY 31 12:16 P.M. — Gov. Greg Abbott has declared a state of disaster for all Texas counties in response to violent protesting throughout the state. Under this declaration, the governor has the ability to designate federal agents to serve as Texas peace officers.

MAY 31 12:00 P.M. — The Houston Police Department has changed the profile pictures on its Facebook and Twitter social media accounts to an illustration of George Floyd with the hashtag #JusticeForFloyd.

MAY 31 11:18 A.M. — The Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church has organized a vigil in remembrance of George Floyd and several others African-Americans who died unjustly including Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade. It will take place at from 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the church (2025 West 11th St., Houston, Texas 77008.)

In a Facebook post the church tells participants:

"When you arrive on campus please stay in your vehicle until candles are placed on your trunk by our gloved volunteers. Secure your face mask and then exit your vehicle and join us on the front lawn of the church. We ask that you observe physical distancing of at least six feet. We will pray together for justice, receive the gift of song, lift up names, and maintain a sacred silence for eight minutes and forty-six seconds. Some of us are planning to walk the bayou in candle-lit silence afterwards and you are welcome to join us. We ask that you bring your own bottle of water, umbrella, seat if you will need it, and fire igniter to light your own candle."

Click here for more info.

MAY 31 10:45 A.M. — Target will be temporarily closing more than 170 stores around the country as protests heated up over the death of George Floyd, including three locations in Austin, Texas.

The Minneapolis-based company stated "We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing our community. At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores until further notice. Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal." Read more.

MAY 31 9:55 A.M. — Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, HBO, Amazon, Twitter and other major brands posted support to their social media accounts for the activist group Black Lives Matter, as protests continued across the U.S.

YouTube and Twitter changed their icons to a black color scheme in solidarity with the movement. Twitter wrote: "When members of our community hurt, we all hurt."

MAY 31 9:40 A.M. — Black Lives Matter: Houston announces it will not be hosting any events for Sunday, and explains "We are working on bailing protesters out of jail and helping them and their families get assistance" in a Facebook post.

MAY 31 1:00 A.M. — A heavy police presence remains downtown near the Toyota Center where people have been protesting against the death of George Floyd. Several viewers shared video with KHOU 11.

WARNING: The video below contains strong language.