Watch live: Huge crowds turn out for today’s march to honor George Floyd in downtown Houston

HOUSTON — Thousands of Houstonians have gathered at Discovery Green in downtown Houston for a peaceful march honoring George Floyd.
3:00 p.m. Before beginning the march to City Hall, the crowd kneeled for 30 seconds of silence in memory of George Floyd.
2:50 p.m. "If any person doesn't understand the pain of the African American community, I ask them to come out here and look at the pain in their eyes and the tears they shed," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo told KHOU 11 at the march. He said he has shed tears with them.
2:45 p.m. Lakewood Church Pastor Joel Osteen embraced rapper and activist Trae the Truth, who organized Tuesday's march.
2:38 p.m. Law enforcement officers have removed piles of bricks from several locations in Houston this afternoon. Instigators threatened to place the bricks in cities where marches are held with hopes of encouraging vandalism.
If you see bricks, please call 311 to report them. Call 713-884-3131 to report any suspicious activity.
1:55 p.m. A diverse crowd is already gathering at Discovery Green for the 3 p.m. march to City Hall.
1:15 p.m. Governor Greg Abbott: "We will not be asking the United States military to come into Texas because Texas can take care of Texas." The governor was responding to President Trump's threat to send the military to "dominate" protesters.
12:53 p.m. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said he's "praying that today will be uplifting and encouraging for #GeorgeFloyd family, our City and the country as a whole. And I pray those of us in positions of power who have taken the oath to serve will hear the message of those who have marched and commit to justice for ALL."
12:30 p.m. The City of Houston will provide masks to marchers who need it. The masks were donated to the city.
Here's what you should know about the march:
Who will be there?
Floyd's family members are expected to attend the march. Also expected to be in attendance:
- Mayor Sylvester Turner
- Trae Tha Truth
- Bun B
- More community activists
- Thousands of Houstonians are expected
What roads will be closed?
Bagby will be closed from McKinney to Walker, Walker will be closed from Smith to Bagby and McKinney will be closed from Bagby to Smith.
There will be no parking allowed in the 900 block of Smith Street, the 400 and 500 blocks of McKinney Street or the 400 and 500 block of Walker Street.
What will be closed?
All city of Houston facilities that are located in downtown are scheduled to close early. Here's a list:
- Municipal Courts – scheduled for closure at noon
- HPD 1200 Travis – scheduled for closure at noon
- HPW 611 Walker - scheduled for closure at 1 p.m.
- Central Library/Julia B. Ideson Building – scheduled for closure at 1 p.m.
- City Hall – scheduled for closure at 1 p.m.
- City Hall Annex – scheduled for closure at 1 p.m.
- Houston Permitting Center - scheduled for closure at 1 p.m.
