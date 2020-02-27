ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A 54-year-old Adams County man is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison after he was charged with receiving and distributing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed.

Craig M. Killmeyer, of Gettysburg, was charged Monday, Freed's office said in a press release. He is accused of receiving and distributing images of child pornography between Dec. 2017 and Dec. 2018.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney James T. Clancy is prosecuting the case.

If convicted, Killmeyer faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, followed by a period of probation and a fine.