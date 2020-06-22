3 injured after multiple reported stabbings in Giddings; suspect shot by police

According to a local newspaper, the suspect is believed to be deceased.

GIDDINGS, Texas — Multiple stabbings were reported in Giddings, Texas, on Monday, June 22.

There were reportedly multiple stabbing incidents at two downtown locations. According to Giddings Times & News, a local newspaper, three victims involved were stabbed in the neck. The suspect was reportedly apprehended near Simmang Park and is believed to be deceased.

The newspaper reports that the incidents took place on Waco Street and Independence Street, and Texas Highway 77 and Independence Street.

KVUE's Kalyn Norwood responded to Texas Highway 77 and Independence Street where authorities told her the stabbings happened within minutes of each other before 9 a.m. The Giddings Police Department told Norwood the Texas Rangers are taking over the investigation. A Giddings officer shot the suspect, and the suspect is now believed to be dead.

The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

