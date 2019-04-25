BRYAN, Texas — A Go-Fund-Me page was set up for a local caterer who saw a portion of his business destroyed by an EF2 tornado, Wednesday night.

The tornado destroyed homes and took out entire walls of warehouse businesses near Coyote Run Road, northeast of Bryan.

As of 5:30pmCDT on Thursday, the page has raised roughly $8,500 of its $10,000 goal.

The fundraiser was started by another local caterer, according to the web page.

"We would love to raise some money to help them out during this time in case they need extra funds to rebuild or to arrange for other kitchen and equipment rental needs while they rebuild their small business," said page creator Katie Linick in a statement posted on the Go-Fund-Me.