GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — A Grimes County Deputy is being called a hero after filing every classroom in the county with first aid kits.

Investigator James Ellis made it his personal mission to stock over 200 kits in classrooms and common areas at Anderson-Shiro Elementary and Junior/High Schools, Iola ISD, Richards ISD and High Point Elementary.

Ellis said that many schools already have access to first aid, but in any high-causality emergency or active-attack situation, he wanted every classroom to be able to easily access the tools.

"If anyone in a room needed attention for a heavy trauma, it is readily available," he said.

Adding that having the kits in the classroom takes away the risk of students or teachers running into the hallways during these types of events. And because it is a rural community, Ellis added that even though they have great first-responders, it can take extra time to get to schools in the county.

So, he took his idea and started reaching out to local businesses to see if he could get them on board.

"The response was phenomenal," Ellis said.

The money for the kits, just shy under $10,000, was raised in less than a week.

"To see our community so supportive on a project," Ellis said. "That's what makes calling Grimes County home so amazing."

The teachers and staff in the schools that the kits will be in will have to go through training on how to use the tools in the kit.