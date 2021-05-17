H-E-B no longer charging for curbside pickup

SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B announced they will no longer charge $4.95 for curbside pickup orders that do not exceed $35.
H-E-B said this move comes in order to make shopping even more convenient for customers.
Currently, there are more than 250 H-E-B Curbside locations at H-E-B stores across Texas.
In March 2020, H-E-B offered free curbside to encourage social distancing.
The following is the complete statement from H-E-B:
H-E-B will now offer free Curbside pickup at H-E-B stores across Texas. To make shopping even more convenient and affordable, H-E-B will no longer charge the $4.95 fee for Curbside pickup orders with a minimum purchase of $35.
H-E-B Curbside makes it easy to shop online and is designed to save customers time while offering all the products and savings available in-store. Currently, there are more than 250 H-E-B Curbside locations at H-E-B stores across Texas.
“Our goal with H-E-B Curbside is to give Texans an easier, more convenient way to shop for the products they want and need, and we are excited to now offer this service free to all our H-E-B customers,” said Rachael Vegas, Senior Vice President of eCommerce Merchandising.