BRYAN, Texas — Happy Halloween! To help get the community in the ghostly spirit, Harmony Science Academy in Bryan is hosting a "Spooktacular Celebration" Thursday night. Harmony Public Schools want to provide a safe and fun event for the spooky holiday.

The party will have free trick or treating where guests can roam the halls of Harmony Science Academy.

The school is also put on several games and activities to play put on by the school, local organizations and non-profits. People will need to buy tickets and wristbands to participate in those.

The proceeds from the "Spooktacular Celebration" will support the Harmony Support Academy's activities throughout the year.

The party starts at 5 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m. October 31, 2019.