Haruka Weiser's death: What we know so far

48 hours after the body was found

University authorities identify the woman

UT officials sent an email late Thursday morning to students and faculty with an update on the investigation:

Dear UT Community, With great sadness, I have just learned from the Austin Police Department that Haruka Weiser, a first-year Theatre and Dance student, has been tentatively identified as the victim of this week’s homicide on campus. Austin Police Department Victim Services counselors spoke this morning with her parents and my heart goes out to them. Her death is a tragic loss for the UT community.

Haruka was a beloved member of our dance community, liked and admired by her classmates and respected by professors for her intelligence and spirit. Dance faculty members first met Haruka more than two years ago when she performed at the National High School Dance Festival. They immediately began recruiting her to come to UT from her home in Portland, Oregon. Our community was made better by her decision to join the College of Fine Arts.

Trained in ballet, Haruka excelled in all her performance endeavors. She was also involved in Dance Action, a student-run organization for dancers, and performed in the fall Dance Action concert.

UTPD first learned that Haruka was missing on Monday morning and immediately began a search. As I reported in my message to campus yesterday, Austin police are leading the homicide investigation into this horrifying and incomprehensible crime and working with UTPD and other law enforcement agencies to locate and apprehend a suspect quickly.

The unthinkable brutality against Haruka is an attack on our entire family. Law enforcement is fully engaged to do everything to bring the perpetrator who committed this crime to justice.

I ask you to join me in expressing our deepest condolences to Haruka’s parents, family, classmates and friends and to help the university honor her life.

Sincerely,

Gregory L. Fenves

President

At the press conference on Thursday, an official with APD said Weiser was seen leaving the F. Loren Winship Drama Building between 9:30 and 9:45 p.m. Sunday. He said Weiser never made it to her dorm Sunday night. On Monday, Weiser's roommate reported her missing at around 11:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, a more thorough search resulted in the discovery of her remains in the Waller Creek. That's when UTPD called APD.

As police continued to investigate and ask for the public's help in finding the person of interest, Weiser's family thanked the public for their support. Fenves read a prepared statement from her family.

"Our beloved daughter, sister and friend was taken from us too soon. We will forever miss her," the statement read in part.

The statement also said Weiser was "so happy to be a student at UT Austin."

"If her death can somehow make it safer for a young woman to walk home and prevent another assault or murder, perhaps we can find meaning," the statement also said.

Who was Haruka Weiser?

A young woman -- with a bright future.

Weiser was a first-year theatre and dance student, originally from Portland, Ore. She was recruited to the UT dance program by faculty members when she was still in high school.

Though she was only a student at UT for eight months, she developed a reputation for being a sweet girl.

"Our university was made better by her presence," said UT President Fenves.

"She was liked and admired by her classmates and respected by her professors for her intelligence and her spirit," UT President Fenves said.

The pain her death brings to those who knew her can be seen across campus. Haruka's family, friends and classmates are struggling to understand why.

Haruka's family released this statement on the life of their beloved daughter, sister and friend:

Haruka Juliana Tsunemine Weiser, our beloved daughter, sister and friend was taken from us too soon. We will forever miss her; the pain of our sudden and tragic loss is unfathomable. We are grateful for all the support, kindness and prayers that have been offered to us. Words cannot express the outpouring of love we have received. Haruka was a passionate and dedicated dancer and student. She was so happy to be a student at UT and was looking forward to the chance to perform again as a Dance Major and she was declaring a second major in pre-med studies, too. She had plans to explore the world of medicine this summer and to travel to visit family in Japan.

Although Haruka loved to perform on stage she never sought the spotlight in her daily life. Perhaps the last thing she would want it to be the poster child for any cause. And yet, as we struggle to understand why she was killed, if her death can somehow make it safer for a young woman to walk home, if it will prevent another assault or murder, then at least we could find some meaning behind an otherwise senseless and tragic death. To her friends, the many of students at UT and at her high school in all the dance programs in which she participated we are united in prayer for Haruka and for each other. No parent, brother, sister or friend should have to face this kind of sadness, this kind of loss.

Yet, many do. And now we have joined that family. At UT, Haruka did make many friends and received so much support from this community. We know Haruka would not wish for us be stuck in sadness but to keep living life to the fullest; that is what we will try to do in the coming days. And we offer prayers and encouragement for you to do the same.

Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.

The UT tower was darkened Thursday night to honor Haruka's life. The weekend after her body was found, participants at the Longhorn run paused to remember her and the UT Dance Repertory Theatre also paid tribute to her in their first performance since her death. The UT community gathered April 11 to walk along the path Weiser took the night she died.

APD searches for suspect

During a press conference Thursday, APD released a description of a person of interest.

APD said if anyone saw a 6-foot man riding a pink or red woman's bicycle Sunday around 11 p.m. to contact them.

A weapon has not been recovered yet and police won't say much on how Haruka was murdered, but APD has continually called the attack brutal.

Professor remembers Haruka

"She was something very special to behold on stage."

UT Associate Professor of Dance Charles O. Anderson knew he had spotted a rising star the first time he watched Weiser dance in high school.

"We immediately started recruiting her to come to UT," Anderson told ABC News.

Anderson said the 18-year-old had impeccable technique. Your eye was drawn to her on stage even though she was only a freshman at UT.

"It's amazing how humble she was given her skill level," Anderson said.

Sunday night, the dance class rehearsed late preparing for Friday's spring concert -- not knowing it was the last time they would see Weiser.

"I think we're all in shock and angry and confused and heartbroken," Anderson said. "It's that feeling of knowing a young life was cut short and as faculty we are here to take care of our students and so I am angry. I'm angry on her behalf, her family's behalf, my colleague's behalf that her potential was cut short."

Weiser was truly one-of-a-kind.

"She is going to be missed," Anderson said.

Students remember Weiser

"We really are a community and a family, and our home has been violated by this awful crime," UT President Fenves said during a vigil held on campus.

Weiser's fellow theater and dance students lined the front of the crowd -- wearing matching T-shirts -- and holding hands.

The heads of her department spoke about Weiser's impact on them, on the program and on fellow classmates.

Cards and pens on nearby tables gave students a chance to leave a message.

The head of UT's student body challenged the crowd to do more than just remember Weiser.

"Think about your interests, and think about your passions," said UT student body president Kevin Helgren. "What for you, did for what dance did to Haruka."

Helgren said that's the way she would have wanted it.