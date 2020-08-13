According to witnesses, Hutchins told Hernandez to leave with him at gunpoint. They were last seen in a Blue 2015 Honda Civic with Oklahoma plates (DLH434).

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A CLEAR Alert has been issued for 22-year-old Paulina Hernandez who police say was kidnapped at gunpoint from her home on the 6000 block of Airstream in Corpus Christi early Thursday morning.

Here's what police say happened

Thursday at 2:00 a.m., police were dispatched to the 6000 block of Airstream for aggravated kidnapping. Police say "23-year-old Thomas Hutchins entered the residence of his ex-girlfriend 22-year-old Paulina Hernandez without consent."

According to witnesses Hutchins told Hernandez to leave with him at gunpoint. They were last seen leaving in a Blue in color 2015 Honda Civic with Oklahoma plates (DLH434).

Paulina Hernandez was last seen wearing a blue tie-dye t-shirt. Hernandezis described as a 22-year-old female, who stands 5’04”, weighs approximately 215 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Hernandez is believed to be in danger.

Thomas Hutchins is described as 23-year-old male, who stands 5’05”, weighs approximately 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any additional information about this aggravated kidnapping, call 911.

New CLEAR alert system aims to help missing Texans between 18-65

Starting this fall there will be a new type of alert system for missing Texans. Governor Greg Abbott signing House Bill 1769 into law this past May, but unlike an Amber Alert for children or a Silver Alert for senior citizens, the new alert focuses on adults 18-65 years of age.

A CLEAR alert stands for Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue, and it is a way to help solve abduction cases before they turn tragic, like in the 2017 murder case of 19-year-old Cayley Mandadi, a cheerleader at Trinity University who police said was kidnapped from a music festival in San Antonio.