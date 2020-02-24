HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A Hays CISD fourth-grade teacher has been suspended amid allegations and the release of audio recordings detailing what the district described as "demeaning language and a belligerent tone" used toward students in class.

According to Hays CISD, Kathryn Willey was placed on administrative leave on Thursday, Feb. 20, pending the outcome of the investigation into the allegations.

Hays CISD said the incident was reported to the principal by a student, who provided audio recordings of Willey's alleged comments.

PARENT OF STUDENT RELEASES AUDIO RECORDING

A parent of the student – who wishes to remain anonymous – claimed her son told her all year long Willey was mean and would call the students names. The parent released three audio recordings where you can hear a woman – who is claimed to be Willey – using the "demeaning language and belligerent tone" addressed in the district statement.

LETTER SENT TO PARENTS OF STUDENTS IN CLASSROOM

On Feb. 20, the district sent a letter to the parents of students in Willey's class, which read:

Dear Parents,

In the interest of keeping parents informed, I would like you to know that it was reported yesterday that the classroom teacher was using demeaning language and tone with the students. I want parents to be aware that I have launched an investigation. School and district leaders are aware of the report and will provide guidance on any next steps necessary. In the meantime, please know that school safety is our priority. It is important to us that all children are treated with respect every day. I am proud that a student in the classroom was brave enough to come forward. I spoke to all the children in the classroom today. I explained that reporting when they are not feeling comfortable is very important. I further said to them when one adult is not hearing what you are saying keeping telling until someone listens. Talk with your children and reiterate this message. I will keep you updated on the progress.

Please do not hesitate to call me, or come by the school.

Respectfully,

Yvette Soliz, Principal

FOLLOW UP LETTER SENT TO PARENTS OF STUDENTS IN CLASSROOM

In a follow up letter sent on Feb. 24, the principal announced there would be a different teacher for the fourth-grade class for the remainder of the school year, regardless of the outcome of Willey's investigation.

In the letter sent on Feb. 24, it read:

Dear Parents,

I’m following up with you regarding the email I sent last week to keep you informed about the status of the investigation into your child’s teacher. The investigation into her use of demeaning language and tone with students continues. However, we have decided that for the remainder of the school year, Lora Friedli will serve as your child's teacher. She is a certified and highly qualified teacher and we are confident that your children are in good hands. All of us at Camino Real will give our full support to her as she provides a stable learning environment for your children. In response to inquiries from reporters, the district will be issuing a statement to the media today about Mrs. Willey. I will share that with you and our entire campus in my next email. Thank you for your support in helping your children through this transition period. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to call me, or come by the school.

Respectfully,

Yvette Soliz, Principal

LETTER SENT TO PARENTS OF ENTIRE SCHOOL

Also on Feb. 24, the principal sent a letter to parents of the entire school. The letter read:

Dear Parents,

Last Thursday, we placed one of our fourth grade teachers on administrative leave. I emailed the parents of the students in her class the same day. Today, I want to share the information with our entire campus. A student reported to us last week that a classroom teacher was using demeaning language and tone with the students in her class. We immediately launched an investigation into the matter, and as a precaution, we placed the teacher on administrative leave. Every child at Camino Real deserves to be treated with respect every day with no exception. In response to media inquiries about the teacher, the district will be issuing a statement. I have attached it so that you have a copy as well. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to call me, or come by the school.

Respectfully,

Yvette Soliz, Principal

Willey has been a teacher at Camino Real Elementary since August 2013, according to Hays CISD.

Prior to the student's allegations in this incident, there had been a previous complaint against Willey stating she called a student "a bump on a log," according to district officials.

The district said the investigation into the “bump on a log” complaint was found to be an “accurate representation” of what has occurred in her classroom, but that the new audio recordings, showed a higher level of unacceptable language and tone.

The district sent KVUE the following statement Monday:

Hays CISD strives to provide students with safe and nurturing environments where they are encouraged to learn and grow. All students deserve to be treated with dignity and respect with no exception.

The investigation into the allegations against Willey are ongoing, according to the district.

