Update: 1/29

Tiaundra Christon was indicted by a Galveston County grand jury on Thursday, January 24th, according to Kevin Petroff, a spokesperson for Galveston County District Attorney's Office.

She's facing charges of Tampering with Evidence with Intent to Impair a Human Corpse.

The case has been entirely transferred to Galveston County authorities. Christon faces two charges in Brazos County that are now being handled by Galveston prosecutors, according to the Brazos County DA's Office.

She was indicted 88 days after her initial arrest in College Station.

Tiaundra Christon, the mother of missing 1-year-old Hazana Anderson, is expected to be indicted by Tuesday, January 29th, according the Brazos County District Attorneys Office.

Christon is charged with Tampering with Evidence with Intent to Impair a Human Corpse. She reportedly admitted to investigators in November 2018 that she and her boyfriend Kenny Hewett beat Anderson to death and hid her body in Texas City.

Hewett was also indicted with Tampering with Evidence and is being held in the Galveston County Jail.

The body of a child was found in late October, during search efforts related to the case. An autopsy has been conducted but the results and identification of the remains have not yet been released.

Prosecutors charged Christon one day before the legal deadline to do so. The state must charge suspects 90 days after their arrest or the suspect is allowed to leave jail, according to Texas law. Monday is the 89th day since Christon’s arrest.