GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Tiaundra Christon, the mother of missing one-year-old Hazana Anderson, has been transported to the Galveston County Jail to stand trial.

She was indicted in January 2019 with Tampering with Physical Evidence with Attempt to Impair a Human Corpse.

Christon was booked into the Galveston Jail, Monday, according to jail records.

Her case was transferred to Galveston County in January, according to the Brazos County District Attorneys Office.

In October 2018, Christon allegedly admitted to police that she and her boyfriend, Kenny Hewett, beat Anderson to death in a Galveston-area hotel room and disposed of her body in Texas City, according to police records.

Hewett also faces charges of Tampering with Physical Evidence with Attempt to Impair a Human Corpse and is in the Galveston County Jail.