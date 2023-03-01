A Bryan native is creating her own skincare line for women of color

Ashley Moore, a BCS native, is developing her own skincare products from the inspiration to combat a condition that ran in her family for all women of color.

BRYAN, Texas — Eczema, psoriasis, and vitiligo are all common skin conditions found in black skin, specifically among black women.

Ashley Moore is a BCS native who began her skincare journey in 2021, and was oddly enough inspired by TikTok to make body butters to help with eczema and other skin conditions.

She wanted to create a skincare product line to even and smooth out black skin no matter what area of the body it pertained to.

"It's for us and by us," said Moore. "With me doing my research on body butters, I found out about eczema."

She soon realized eczema runs in her family, but there wasn't any product they found that actually worked for them. That is, until she decided to take matters into her own hands create a product that did work.

"It's actually hereditary, so it's me my mom, my son and my daughter we actually have it, and I used the cortisone 10, I used all the other skin treatments but like you don't really know what they're putting in their products," said Moore.

She eventually chose to pick her own ingredients to make to help all women of color who suffer from these skin conditions.

"With our skincare we get real dry and sometimes we have oily skin as well," said Moore. "It seeps into your skin and that's what I like about it, I'm just proud to do this as a black woman."

She has body scrubs, creams, lip balms all made with natural ingredients like jojoba oil, with a vision to alleviate more than just a family problem.

"I'm just glad I'm able to do something that'll help not just me, but other people as well," said Moore.