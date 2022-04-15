Aggie legend speaks on his toughest battle outside the gridiron

R.C. Slocum talked about his cancer journey, the importance of preventative care, and how never giving up may just save your life.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Since the beginning of the pandemic, the healthcare industry has seen an increase in the number of patients delaying care.

"We know from 2021 data, that approximately 25% of people have delayed their healthcare needs compared to pre-pandemic levels," Medical Oncologist/Hematologist Juddi Yeh said. "As healthcare providers, we have always advocated for preventative care."

That's why Doctor Yeh from Baylor Scott and White in College Station and Hall of Fame Head coach R.C. Slocum was at the Ford Hall of Champions Wednesday at Kyle Field encouraging Texans to not delay care.

"It's so easy, I think. You get into that boat, you get out of school, you get a family, you get a job and you just run in every which direction," Slocum said. "If you're not careful, and you don't pay attention to the most important thing and that's your health because all those people that are dependent upon you."

Preventive care is something hall of fame coach R.C. Slocum knows all too well, and it made a difference in his recent fight against cancer.

"I'm 77 right now, but they told me upfront," Slocum said. "They said the fact that you have taken care of yourself and that you stayed active and that you've watched your diet and you haven't smoked. That will give you a much better chance."

After stepping down as head football coach at Texas A&M, coach Slocum could have gone to another program but he decided to stay where his heart lies, here in Aggieland. When his diagnosis was known he did the same thing with his treatment. Here in Aggieland. In the comfort of his own home with family and friends by his side, the legend with help from Baylor Scott and White is undefeated against cancer.