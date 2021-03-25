Baylor Scott & White Health reduces out-of-pocket costs for A&M employees

A&M system employees will receive a 50% reduction in copays and coinsurance for inpatient and outpatient services in their network benefit plan.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health is lowering its out-of-pocket healthcare costs for employees, dependents and retirees of Texas A&M University System.

A&M system employees will now receive a 50% reduction in copays and coinsurance for inpatient and outpatient services in their network benefit plan.

"Your choice of healthcare should not be decided by cost of price, but decided on where you can receive the most compassionate care based on experience and high quality." Jason Jennings, Baylor Scott & White regional president said. "I invite any Texas A&M employee, retiree and family member to discover Baylor Scott & White's commitment to empowering patients with high quality compassion and care.”

This announcement builds on the hospital’s forty-year relationship with Texas A&M Health, which includes Colleges of Dentistry, Medicine, Nursing, and Public Health.

“Our partnership leverages our collective strength to bring innovative health care at A&M affordable costs to our Texas A&M communities." Amy Waer, Texas A&M College of Medicine Dean said. "This announcement is about offering high value care at a reduced rate to our Texas A&M University System employee, retirees and their beneficiaries and their dependents."

Baylor Scott & White said this announcement helps fulfill the hospital’s mission to better serve surrounding communities.

“Baylor Scott & White in the Brazos County and in the surrounding counties has grown and become very influential in size. We have 250 employed providers in relationship with independent providers, with countless specialties covered," said Baylor Scott & White OB/Gyn Dr. William Rayburn.

This partnership is important for the university system as it produces future doctors and aims to be at the forefront of quality medical care in Texas.

“It's about the needs of our community and how us being a community based medical school and not having a hospital, we are very much dependent on our clinical affiliates and that’s why our mission is to grow and nurture those relationships so we can better serve our constituents which is our communities and patients,” said Waer.

These new reductions include a $15 copay for specialists and a 10% coinsurance for other costs.