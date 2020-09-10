Baylor Scott & White hosting flu shot drive-thru in College Station

The drive-thru event will be one day only rain or shine on Saturday Oct. 17 from 9 a.m- 1 p.m.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Getting your flu shot is a big deal every year, but especially this year during the COVID-19 pandemic. That's why Baylor Scott & White is hosting flu shot drive-thru events throughout Central Texas, including one in College Station.

The drive-thru event will be one day only rain or shine on Saturday Oct. 17 from 9 a.m- 1 p.m. Anyone six months old and over can get vaccinated, and don't forget your mask. Everyone 2-years old and over needs to have one on before they receive their vaccine.

Cash, credit card and insurance will be accepted. If you don't have health insurance, the flu vaccine will be $33 out-of-pocket.

More information about the event and registration forms can be found HERE.