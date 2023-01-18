Brazos County Health District to kick off new Men's Health Clinic starting Jan. 25

The clinic hours on opening day will be from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Health District has revealed in a press release a new Men's Health Clinic that will be held twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.

The new health clinic will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Brazos County Health District from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

After the opening day for the clinic, normal operating hours will be on Mondays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon.

Walk-ins are welcome and insurance is not accepted, according to the press release. An initial visit will cost $100 and will include exam and lab work. Additional follow-up visits will cost $75 with labs, and $50 without labs.

According to the press release, an initial physical exam and lab work to prevent cardiovascular disease, stroke, elevated prostate levels, diabetes, and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) will be conducted.