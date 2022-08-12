Local runners, medical experts weigh in on marathon prep prior to local competition

The BCS Marathon and Half Marathon is taking place on Sunday, Dec. 11, and medical experts and participants are weighing in on what it takes to run such a distance.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On Sunday, Dec. 11 at 7 a.m., local residents will be participating in the BCS marathon and half marathon at Wolf Pen Creek.

Running half and full marathons is no easy feat, as runners need to train their bodies extensively for months leading up to the race.

Dr. Boone Barrow at Baylor Scott & White gave his best tips for runners preparing for the race, saying "The key points are that you don't want to condense things to too short of time. You want to give yourself a lot of time to prepare for a marathon and cross training in other areas is very important. Also, if you're doing nothing but running all the time you can get over usage injuries to your lower extremities."

This will be Texas A&M student Avantika Chellury's first time attempting a half marathon. She laid out her training plans, "My training plan's like a combo of speed workouts, interval training, long runs and also just a couple of days of cross training and rest."

On the dietary side, Dr. Barrow advised runners to not eat so much the day of the race, "Day of the marathon, give your stomach a break and then once you get into the marathon you can start eating and drinking during that time."