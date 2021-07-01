Be aware of heat-related illnesses

The 4th of July weekend is a time for celebration and barbeques, but it is also a time to be extra vigilant about health and safety.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — We are one day away from a holiday weekend and between get-togethers, parades and barbeques, it's going to be a busy time for many in the Brazos Valley.

Even though we might not see our typical summer heat this weekend, Trauma Program Manager Ashley Kopech with Baylor Scott & White said you should still be aware of the signs of heat-related illnesses.

If you're starting to sweat heavily, feel dizzy or feel sick, it's time to listen to the signals your body is giving you and cool down.

It's also not just about taking care of yourself.

Don't forget about checking the backseat of your car for your kids and pets and keep an eye out around water.

It's hot outside, everyone is going to be gathering," Kopech said, "Pool-related, swimming drowning, make sure you're watching your kids and make sure they are wearing a life vest if they are unable to swim."