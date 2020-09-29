The state-funded initiative is looking for people from all walks of life to give their input on how their community can live a more active lifestyle.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Are you someone who likes to help their community? Do you enjoy exercise and encourage others to do so?

If you answered yes, the Brazos County Health District is looking for help from someone like you.

Living in a pandemic has convinced a lot of people to live a more active lifestyle, but the Brazos County Health District’s new project wasn’t motivated by COVID-19.

The Health District is recruiting volunteers for their ‘Active Living Coalition,’ a state-funded initiative for locals to give their input on how their community can live a more active lifestyle.

“All the counties in Texas should have an active living plan," said Diana Gaytan, a community health worker for the Brazos County Health District.

"It’s going to be a document with strategies for people to stay physically active every single day.”

Diana added the Health District is hoping to form that plan with people from all walks of life, from business and industry, community parks and recreation, education, health care and transportation... to name a few.

PSA: The Brazos County Health District is currently in search of citizens who want to help our community to live an... Posted by Brazos County Health District on Friday, September 25, 2020

Having someone who works in Parks and Recreation, for example, the health district would have them to help plan out a trail for bike riding or walking to encourage outdoor activity.

Once the health district gets enough volunteers for each sector, they will all meet for zoom meetings once a month to form the area’s active living plan.

“It’s a volunteer coalition so it’s actually going to be slower than usual," Gaytan said.

"As long as we keep going and keep working on it. That’s all that matters.”

After volunteers come up with the active living plan, it will be presented to local government officials for approval.