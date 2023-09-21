Brazos County Health District hosting Women's Clinic for breast cancer awareness month

The BCHD is hosting a women's clinic focusing on common health issues seen in low income residents in Brazos County.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Ahead of breast cancer awareness month, the Brazos County Health District is creating a new opportunity for our local women to get their screenings.

Starting in a few weeks, the women’s health clinic will offer a wide range of resources that may not be easily accessible.

"On Oct. 7, we'll be hosting two things: we're gonna be hosting our second annual, breast cancer awareness event, along with our health clinic kick off," said Family Nurse Practitioner, Georgette Harring.

The clinic will provide a wide range of resources for women.

"Some of the services that we will be offering is birth control of course, pills, condoms, IUDs," explained Harring. "Other things that we'll be offering, is self breast exams as well as the ability to refer to mammogram services."

Reproductive health is one of the areas that low income women need the most help with, and this clinic looks to help that demographic.

"Heart disease is the number one health issue women have and then we're gonna be focusing more on breast cancer. Also, other preventative things such as pap smears," described Harring.

However, the clinic wants to focus on the entire wellbeing of local women.

Harring also noted details of the other areas women would be helped with.

"We'll be having a presentation of course, and we'll be having things that we hope women enjoy. We'll have someone here helping with makeup, a beautician and someone that does wigs if they went through chemotherapy," she said.

