Brazos County Health District to hold special World AIDS Day clinic on Thursday, Dec. 1

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Health District is hosting a special World AIDS Day Clinic on Thursday, Dec. 1, according to a press release from the organization.

The clinic will take place at the health district building in Bryan.

Among the amenities and resources available to those in attendance include free COVID-19 and flu vaccines, an Affordable Care Act representative to assist those in attendance with signing up for health insurance, free HIV testing, community resources, and free $20 gift cards to those who complete a survey.