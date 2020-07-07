Brazos County Jail reports one inmate has tested positive for COVID-19

16 out of 56 tests have been received, and so far, only one inmate has tested positive.

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Detention Center was told on July 2 that one of their inmates they recently held and transferred had tested positive for coronavirus on June 26. The inmate was asymptomatic.

The dormitory where the inmate stayed at was then placed on lockdown, and everyone housed in that dormitory was asked to be tested. 56 out of the 60 inmates were tested, and the ones that refused were put in medical isolation to be observed.

As of July 7, 16 tests have been received, and out of those, one came back positive. The inmate is asymptomatic and has been separated from the rest. The other tests 40 tests are still pending.

The Sheriff's Office employees are following all infectious disease protocols including using PPE and medical isolation for those testing positive.