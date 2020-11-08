Brazos County Tax Office closed for cleaning

Office staff will still be available to answer phone calls. Only the building itself will be closed to the public while cleaning is happening.

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Tax Office building will be closed on Thursday August 13 for deep cleaning.

There are currently no active cases of coronavirus among staff, but the office sees close to 400 customers daily inside the building, so deep cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting will be taking place for the health and safety of staff and customers.

