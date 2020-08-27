Brazos County tests positive for West Nile Virus

Peak season for the virus is August and September.

BRYAN, Texas — Brazos County has tested positive for the West Nile Virus. This means some mosquitoes in the area have the potential to transmit this virus to humans.

The number of West Nile Virus cases and where they happen differ year to year. Peak season for the virus is August and September.

"It’ll wane and decline naturally in September to October, typically in this part of the world," said Gabriel Hamer from Texas A&M's Department of Entomology.

One of the challenges of the virus is that there are no treatments or vaccinations for humans against it.

"West Nile Virus occurs so sporadically that a lot of people are not at risk of exposure in an average year, but every once in a while it does show up in a bigger presence, so that’s hard for a vaccine to help with that situation," said Hamer.

This year, Dallas is already facing above average transmissions and the Brazos County Health Department says it will ramp up the mosquito trapping locally to combat this virus.

“Symptoms can be very mild, they can also be very severe, neurological effects, fever, it can make you very sick, almost like a really, really bad flu. We obviously don’t want that happening especially right now," said Brazos Health Department environmental health specialist Zac Rodriguez.

The health department recommends you follow the four D’s to protect yourself. First, DEET—apply the right mosquito repellent. Second, know that dusk and dawn are when the mosquitoes appear most. Third, dress in long sleeves and pants.

“The main one we try to emphasize a lot is drain. So that’s the fourth D. So source reduction, try to get rid of standing water. Bird baths, they hold water, they’re breeding ground for mosquitoes. Mosquitoes can lay their eggs on a little bottle cap, so they can produce for the most part, in any type of standing water," said Rodriguez.