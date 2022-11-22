A new medical device is helping some deal with acid reflux during a time of great feasts

A new device called LINX is eliminating symptoms of GERD as its awareness month comes during the Thanksgiving holiday.

BRYAN, Texas — Fried chicken, collard greens, turkey, and some sweet pies — these are part of the essentials that makes up Thanksgiving. Yet, doctors say too much could cause some unpleasant pain.

During the filling holiday, the week also marks Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Awareness Month, also known as GERD, tends to go overlooked, according to one Baylor Scott & White doctor.

While many people are preparing their turkeys for feasting, a new device called LINX is putting a fork in acid reflux-like symptoms. Baylor Scott & White Dr. Matt Jordan explained how heartburn is common around Thanksgiving because of the foods eaten, which can in turn trigger symptoms that lead to GERD.

"Essentially it's heartburn that occurs frequently and is significantly impactful on patients daily lives," said Jordan. "In particular spicy foods, high acid foods, coffee, caffeine, these all contribute to GERD."

LINX is a new procedure that is surgically implanted around the lower end of the esophagus that strengthens the muscle complex to help keep acid in, keeping other body parts protected from the acid inside.

With Thanksgiving just a couple of days away, one LINX recipient is happy she proceeded with the LINX laparoscopy procedure, giving her the chance to enjoy her first Thanksgiving free of pain. For two years, Texas woman Andi Coursey struggled with acid reflux-like symptoms until Dr. Jordan introduced her to LINX.

Prior to LINX, Coursey explained how none of her medication was alleviating any of her symptoms.

"So a lot of the fried foods, the lemonade the acids, tomatoes that sort of thing bothered me really bad just things that caused a lot of that acid in your stomach," Coursey stated. "I had surgery about four months ago, and I have been fantastic ever since, I don't have to plan around meetings and meals."

Curtailing her diet to lessen the amount of acidic and fatty foods she was eating, along with curbing spicy foods fueled her LINX results.