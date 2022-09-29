Breast Cancer Memorial to be held on Sat, Oct. 1 in Bryan

The memorial will honor those lost to breast cancer, celebrate survivors of the disease, and provide access to free resources for those in attendance.

BRYAN, Texas — A breast cancer memorial will be held on Sat, Oct. 1st at the Brazos County Health District in Bryan.

October has historically raised awareness for breast cancer support, research, and shared the stories of countless survivors and those lost to the disease. The Brazos County Health District is scheduled to have a memorial for those affected by breast cancer in the Brazos Valley to pay tribute to their loved ones.

The memorial will be held at the Brazos County Health District’s location starting at noon and ending at 2:00 p.m.

The memorial will honor those lost to breast cancer, celebrate survivors of the disease, and provide access to free resources. Guests are invited to decorate a small flag with their loved one’s name, which will be displayed on BCHD grounds.

A small reception will take place in the BCHD classroom where breast cancer survivor Andrea Farrar will share her story. Texas C-Step will also be in attendance to sign eligible women up for free breast cancer screenings.

Mary Parrish, the Workforce Development Coordinator for the Brazos County Health District, said that she is one of many who have been affected by a loved one battling breast cancer, making the upcoming event incredibly significant for her.

"My grandmother survived breast cancer twice, which is why this event is so important to me and for me personally, it's a day that I get to celebrate her. We know that everyone who walks through our doors, it's going to mean something different for each one,” said Parrish.