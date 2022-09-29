Olympic medalist shares how she survived breast cancer

Chaunte Lowe said she was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer at 35 years old.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Pink Alliance Brazos Valley hosted their Surviving and Thriving luncheon on the afternoon of Weds, Sept. 28.

October has historically been a month that has raised awareness for Breast Cancer across the country. Many groups and organizations make a conscious effort to raise awareness of breast cancer research, support, and share stories of survivors who’ve overcome the disease.

Chaunte Lowe, an Olympic medalist in the high jump, spoke at Wednesday’s luncheon to more than 600 people in attendance at the event.

She was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer at 35 years old.

Lowe shared details about her career in track and field, her diagnosis, and the steps she took in her fight against the disease. The former Olympic track star also shared that her biggest supporters are her three children, Mario, Aurora, and Jasmine.

Lowe said that she felt like she had two paths in front of her after having received her diagnosis: to give up or fight back.

Instead of giving in, she chose to fight back, and eventually overcame the disease.

"When I started figuring out those statistics, I was not going to go back to the Olympics and train. I was done, I was ready to retire. I had everything that I had wanted out of a track and field career, but when I realized I had that diagnosis, I knew I could use this platform to get this message worldwide,” said Lowe.