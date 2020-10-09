x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Bryan's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Bryan, Texas | KAGSTV.com

Health

Cities of Bryan and College Station providing FREE COVID-19 testing throughout September

Testing will be available for all residents of the Brazos Valley.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Thursday, July 23, 2020 file photo, a biomedical engineering graduate student handles a swab and specimen vial in a new COVID-19 on-campus testing lab in Boston. On Friday, July 31, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting if your coronavirus test comes back positive, it may be because you have a common cold, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Posts sharing this claim are mistaking CDC guidance on antibody tests for the health agency's guidance on tests for the virus. A common cold alone would not result in a positive COVID-19 test. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BRYAN, Texas — Throughout the month of September, FREE COVID-19 testing will be available in Brazos County for all residents of the Brazos Valley.

Testing is available for anyone over the age of five, and you don't have to be symptomatic to get tested. No appointments are necessary; just walk-in or drive up with a drivers license, picture ID, or some other form of identification.

Testing will be available at the following locations:

College Station:

Lincoln Recreation Center 

  • September 12, 13, 19, 20 
  • 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.  

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church

  • September 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 
  • 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Brazos Fellowship

  • September 28, 29, 30, Oct 1 
  • 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Bryan:

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church

  • September 21, 22, 23, 24, 25 
  • 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Henderson Park 

  • September 26 and 27 
  • 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

More COVID-19 testing sites in Texas can be found HERE

    

Related Articles