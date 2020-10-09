Cities of Bryan and College Station providing FREE COVID-19 testing throughout September

BRYAN, Texas — Throughout the month of September, FREE COVID-19 testing will be available in Brazos County for all residents of the Brazos Valley.
Testing is available for anyone over the age of five, and you don't have to be symptomatic to get tested. No appointments are necessary; just walk-in or drive up with a drivers license, picture ID, or some other form of identification.
Testing will be available at the following locations:
College Station:
Lincoln Recreation Center
- September 12, 13, 19, 20
- 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
- September 14, 15, 16, 17, 18
- 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Brazos Fellowship
- September 28, 29, 30, Oct 1
- 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Bryan:
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church
- September 21, 22, 23, 24, 25
- 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Henderson Park
- September 26 and 27
- 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.
More COVID-19 testing sites in Texas can be found HERE.