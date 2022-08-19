"It's hard," Bryan man who can no longer afford his insulin speaks out

As one of many Americans not on Medicare, Broderick Hickman has struggled to afford insulin after the Inflation Reduction Act was passed.

BRYAN, Texas — Broderick Hickman, a Bryan man that was recently diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, has struggled to afford doubled costs after the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law.

On Aug. 16, President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, which limits the insulin copay to $35 a month. However, that low price point is only for Medicare patients.

Non-Medicare patients were not included in the final bill, which disappointed many who weren't covered by Medicare.

37.3 million Americans have diabetes and need insulin to maintain their blood sugar levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As a non-Medicare patient, Hickman said the reality of expensive medications to just stay alive has been weighing on him, and has been taking an especially heavy toll on his mental outlook.

"I never thought something like this could happen to me, it just happened instantly," said Hickman. "You just wanna give up."

Shortly after being diagnosed with diabetes, Hickman lost his job because of how high risk his condition was, which added even more weight to the already heavy reality that Hickman was facing.

"Disappointing, you turn around and look at something that's unaffordable," said Hickman solemnly. "Especially after losing your job and my whole world just came crashing down around me, I been looking for work and stuff like that but my doctor has me where I can't work."

Hickman explained how disappointing the news was when the bill was passed, further emphasizing how stressful it is to simply stay afloat.

"The one that I need is $300 something dollars and the one that's supposed to be the cheaper version is $135," Hickman said. "It's hard."

On top of constant bills and taking care of his family, Hickman noted that positive thinking has been the most challenging thing to maintain.

"Some people contemplate suicide, I have, I have," Hickman said. "If it wasn't for my girl, and my family, and my kids, I probably would've done that."

Hickman described himself as someone who wears his emotions on his sleeves, rarely preferring to ask anyone for help. However, with the help of his girlfriend who is also diabetic, he's learned how to remain strong with an indispensable lifeline of support in the process.

Amber Robertson, a close friend of Hickman, made a post on Facebook asking for community help to aid him through a time that he calls depressing.