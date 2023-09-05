"Speak up. Ask for help." | Mental Health Organization Executive Director discusses youth mental health

NAMI BV sat down with KAGS to discuss how important youth mental health awareness and treatment is especially for children of color in the Brazos Valley.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — As of late, the need for proper access to mental health resources for all age groups has increased dramatically.

However, access for youths and young adults is it's own challenge for this age group.

"One of the most alarming statistics that I can give you is that for 10 to 14-year old's, suicide is the second leading cause of death," said NAMI BV Executive Director, Jerry Winn.

Nationally, an estimated 49.5% of adolescents have had a mental disorder at some point in their lives. That number is even larger for people of color.

"We know for a fact that mental health from the onset of mental health issue--which could be as early as 14--that its 10 years on average, before someone gets help," explained Winn. "And statistically, minorities are at an increase likelihood of not getting help."

There are many socioeconomic factors that can prevent people from seeking help.

"There is huge stigma related to mental health issues and I've had numerous people tell me that, 'oh we don't go for mental health care' and I think that's one things we need to work on is breaking the stigma of mental health because it, like any other illness, it can be treated with treatment, they can improve their wellbeing," said Winn.

For young people with mental health disorders, early intervention and treatment can help lessen the impact on their lives, and places like NAMI are here to help.

"Speak up. Ask for help," Winn said. "And if you're not getting a response, continue to reach out."