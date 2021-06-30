Baylor Scott & White Health CEO to retire, announce McCanna to take over role

Pete McCanna has been president of the largest not-for-profit health care system since 2017.

DALLAS — Baylor Scott & White CEO Jim Hinton has announced his retirement from the largest not-for-profit health system in Texas. The health care board approved his proposal and his desire to transition the role of CEO to current president, Pete McCanna by January 1, 2022.

While his retirement isn't coming as a surprise to many on the board, Ross McKnight said Hinton's leadership will be missed. "He raised the bar for what it means to be a successful, faith-based, not-for-profit system and has driven a strategy that is making Baylor Scott & White one of the most consumer-centric health organizations in the country," McKnight said in a statement.

The board said Hinton, who has served as CEO since 2017, helped transform Baylor Scott & White and not only make it more affordable for Texans; he made it more accessible. He also improved employee engagement and worked to invest in communities around the Lone Star State, according to a press release.

Hinton is also credited with forming the health care system's Office of the President and recruited Pete McCanna for the role. Hinton and McCanna previously worked together in New Mexico before coming to Texas, where Hinton spent three decades working in health care administration.

As for McCanna filling Hinton's shoes, it's something the CEO had planned when bringing McCanna on as president. "There is no talent in the country better equipped and prepared to take this organization into the future," Hinton said.

The Holdings Board agrees with Hinton. "Pete is not only a skilled, experienced and proven leader, he is passionate about our system's evolution for those we serve," said Jack Martin, who is chair-elect of the Holdings Board.