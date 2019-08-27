COLLEGE STATION, Texas — CHI St. Joseph College Station Hospital, formerly College Station Medical Center, was blessed into the CHI St. Joseph Health System Tuesday afternoon.

"Years ago, our organization began to see the need to have a larger presence in College Station,” Jeb Blair, chairman of CHI St. Joseph's board of directors, said. “Fast forward, today and we're standing in the physical representation of that vision."

CHI St. Joseph Health acquired the former College Station Medical Center, also known as ‘The Med’, in May.

With its latest acquisition, CHI St. Joseph Health now has five hospitals operating in its system.

"This will allow us to grow our mission of a healing ministry in the Brazos Valley as we create healthier communities," said Theron Park, president and CEO of CHI St. Joseph Health. “This acquisition expands access to health care and enhances existing health services for College Station residents, key reasons for CSMC to become part of the CHI St. Joseph family.”

With the addition of College Station Hospital, the CHI St. Joseph Health now offers more than 50 care locations in the Brazos Valley. The affiliation also increases the number of CHI St. Joseph and Texas A&M Primary Care locations in the College Station area and adds several new providers to the CHI St. Joseph and Texas A&M Health Network.

As part of CHI St. Joseph Health System, ‘The Med’ is now a Catholic facility.

