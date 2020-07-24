City of College Station offers free antibody test with blood donation

Appointments are required. The mobile blood center will be parked at Anderson Park in College Station.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The city of College Station is teaming up with Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center and is encouraging local residents to come on out and donate.

On Monday July 27 from 3:00-7:30PM, a mobile blood center will be parked at Anderson Park waiting for donors. The city is asking for anyone interested to make an appointment in advance because there are limited spots available.

If you donate, you will receive a free beach towel and a free coronavirus antibody test.