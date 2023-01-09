City of Navasota joins It's Time Texas Community Challenge

The eight-week challenge will offer prizes for the top individuals, school districts, organizations, and communities in the competition.

NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota has revealed in a press release that they are joining the It's Time Texas Community Challenge for 2023.

The challenge is an eight-week health competition between local communities to get Texans active and start the new year off right.

The challenge will take place starting on Jan. 9 and will end on March 5.

To participate, click here or scan the QR code with your phone on the It's Time Texas Community Challenge website here. Healthy daily habits like taking a walk, drinking water, and eating healthy snacks will earn points, which will add to a total point bank.

At the end of the competition, the top communities, organizations, school districts, and individuals will earn prizes and recognition for their efforts during the challenge.