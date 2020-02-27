COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Since the beginning of CHI St. Joseph hospital, Women's and Pediatric services have been at their Bryan hospital, but this summer, things are going to change a bit.

The hospital is moving those services to their College Station hospital on Rock Prarie Road, but they want locals to know they’re not leaving anyone.

“We just want the community to know that the exact same coverage will move across town with us,” said Mindy Foster, the Director of Women's Services and Pediatrics at CHI.

CHI is moving because, plainly, there’s just more space at their College Station Location, giving way for an improved experience with women's and pediatrics services.

“Some of the features that the college station hospital will offer, are 13 private NICU rooms. Currently we don’t have that locally here. We are gonna have larger postpartum rooms across town,” Foster said.

The hospital just wants locals to know the real and really only impact to the Bryan location will be emotional.

“People had their babies at the Bryan campus, but its just a change, and change is very hard for everybody its gonna be hard for the staff it’s gonna be hard for the community. But we will make it through the change,” said Foster.

Those employees aren’t really going anywhere either.

“No ones losing their job. Our entire great team here at St. Joseph will move from the Bryan campus to the college station campus.”

As for the Bryan location itself, CHI says the newly opened space from the move will give room for more growth there.

"It's not that everything good is moving to college station... we are going to be adding services to the Bryan hospital because we are freeing up space locally. So there will be services offered only at our Bryan hospital and only offered at our college station hospital. I think when the community sees we offer the same great quality care at the college station hospital, that it will lessen with time the impact," Foster said.

There’s no set date for the move this summer, but CHI says as soon as there is, there’ll be a celebration planned.