Only if a vaccination site is offering the Pfizer vaccine can a 16-year-old and older person register to receive the shot

TEXAS, USA — The State of Texas opened vaccine registration to all adults who want the shot.

Chief Jim Stewart of the Brazos County Vaccine Task Force told KAGS that on Friday, March 26, when they opened registration at 10:00 A.M., all 5,000+ slots were filled by about 3:00 P.M.

Chief Stewart said he looked at a statistic that said approximately 90% of people that registered on that Friday were in the younger age group, most were closer to 18-years-old.

Some young adults over at the Brazos Center Hub said they are ready for things to get back to normal, especially college life.

“It's really good that now people around our age, especially college students actually get it [the vaccine],” vaccine recipient Vaibhav Duggal said. “Hopefully college life can return to normal next semester because I don’t know about you, but I do not like online classes.”

For local Riley Boggan, who has a younger sister that is 17-years-old, personally thinks it’s fantastic that more people can get it the better.

“I think it’s great,” Boggan said.

Boggan said she thinks people between the ages of 16-30 need the vaccine the most.

“They’re the ones that never stopped going out, never stop doing things, and they’re the ones that are going to keep spreading it the most,” Boggan said. “I think that the best part is that we’re able to get the vaccine right now.”

Vaccine recipient Emily Smith is exciting for a life pre-pandemic

“Things aren’t going to go completely back to normal, but it will be more normal for them and it’s just important for their socialization and not being so isolated all the time,” Smith said.

In other vaccine news, the Department of State Health Services announced that “Super Seniors” or people 80-years and older can be moved to the front of any vaccination site line.

“DSHS has directed vaccine providers to prioritize people 80 years old or older when scheduling appointments and accommodate anyone in that age group who presents for vaccination, whether or not they have an appointment, by immediately moving them to the front of the line," the department said.

The Regional Vaccination SubHUB announced Monday that there are still approximately 2,000 slots available for Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

Registration is open for anyone over 18-years-old.